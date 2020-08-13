1/
Edith Padgett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edith Padgett

Milford - Edith C. Padgett (nee Dunnemann), beloved wife of the late John E. "Jack" Padgett. Devoted mother of Kathy Doyle and Linda (Sue) Barkhurst. Loving grandmother of Jonathan E. (Kym) Doyle. Great grandma of Cayla and Riley Doyle. Loving daughter of the late Frederick Sr. and the late Thelma Dunnemann. Dear sister of the late Frederick Dunnemann Jr. and the late Ruth Stewart. Aunt of David (Debra) Dunnemann, Mark Dunnemann, Mark Ouelette, Lisa Dunnemann Chappell, Tom Schultz, Steve (Shari) Schulte, Robin (Greg) Wagner and numerous great nieces and great nephews. Edith passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the age of 97. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Tuesday (August 18) from 9:30am until time of funeral service at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be Hospice of Cincinnati. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Frederick Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved