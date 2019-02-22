|
|
Edith "Edi" Shear, nee Silverman
Cincinnati - Edith "Edi" Shear, nee Silverman, passed away February 21, 2019, beloved wife of the late Donald Shear, devoted mother of Cindy (Richard J.) Schneider & Ronna (Michael) DuBro of Centerville, OH, dear sister of the late Norbert Silverman, loving grandmother of Neil (Jennifer) Schneider, Zachary (Avigail) Schneider, Mandy (Ben) Kwait, Megan (James) Dester & Jason DuBro, great grandmother of Joshua, Molly, Eliyah & Daniel Schneider. Services Weil Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd. Friday, February 22, 12:00 Noon. Shiva week will be observed at the Shear residence Saturday-Thursday with minyan at 7:00 P.M. each evening. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Temple Sholom would be appreciated. Weilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 22, 2019