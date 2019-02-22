Services
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
(513) 469-9345
Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Shear residence
Shiva
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
Shear residence
Service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Shear residence
Shiva
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
Shear residence
Service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Shear residence
Shiva
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
Shear residence
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Shear residence
Shiva
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
Shear residence
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Shear residence
Shiva
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
Shear residence
Service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Shear residence
Shiva
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
Shear residence














 
 

 
