Edmund Strauss M.D.
Edmund Strauss M.D.

Ft. Mitchell - Edmund Strauss M.D., 95 years of age passed away peacefully September 2 at his daughter's home with his family by his side. He is survived by his loving children Edmund C. Strauss and Marianne Schutzman (Jerome), his grandchildren Stephen (April), Joseph (Yen), Thomas (Emily), Maria, Daniel, and Katie Schutzman. His great-grandchildren Liam, Theo, Reagan, Zoey, and Benjamin. Edmund M.D. graduated from the University of Vienna, Austria, then became a US citizen. He completed his residency at Good Samaritan Hospital Cincinnati, and became an Internist there with an office in Kenwood for 35 years. He retired from practice in 1991. He loved vacationing on Hilton Head Island SC, and attending regional operas and symphony concerts. He will be tremendously missed by his devoted friends and family. Our most kind and caring Edmund Strauss M.D. is laid to eternal rest at St. Mary's Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
