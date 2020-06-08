Edmund W. Greenwald
Glendale - Beloved husband of the late Janet Prior Greenwald for 50 years, devoted father of Sandy and Cindy, passed away Saturday June 6, 2020. Age 87. Resident of Glendale. He was the youngest child of the late Beata and Bernard Greenwald. Dear brother of the late Irene (Don) Snider, Harold Greenwald, and Elsie (Wayne) Steingass; brother-in-law of the late Joe and Ann Prior. Survived by sister-in-law Verna Dean Greenwald; eight nephews, six nieces, and their families, lots of great friends and neighbors. Ed was a Korean War veteran (U.S. Army). He was a Cleveland native, and graduated with his Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Fenn College of Engineering (now part of Cleveland State University). He began his career at General Electric in the 1950's, in Cleveland. He spent most of his working years at GE Aircraft Engines in Evendale, but also worked for GE in Ithaca and Syracuse, NY, along with a two-year stint overseas, in Freising, Germany. He was a Professional Engineer, and designed lubrication systems for military and commercial jet engines, holding multiple patents. He was a proud member of the GE Elfun Society, and retired from GE in 1993. Ed enjoyed spending time with friends and family, golfing, travelling, woodworking, opera, beach vacations and a good Manhattan - UP! He was a 54-year member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Greenhills, serving as an Elder, and on many committees. Raised in a musical family, he played the accordion and other instruments. He loved a good Oktoberfest celebration, especially enjoying the music, polka dancing, and beer. Funeral will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 11am at Messiah Lutheran Church, 10416 Bossi Lane, Cincinnati, OH 45218. No visitation. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing at the church. Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery, in Springdale. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to his favorite radio station - WOBO 88.7 FM - www.wobofm.com <http://www.wobofm.com> (Ed tuned in every Sunday afternoon from 12-4pm for the "Over the Rhine Showcase"), or Tri-County Soul Ministries, 11177 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45246 www.snclife.org/soul-pantry/ <http://www.snclife.org/soul-pantry/> . Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home serving the family. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Glendale - Beloved husband of the late Janet Prior Greenwald for 50 years, devoted father of Sandy and Cindy, passed away Saturday June 6, 2020. Age 87. Resident of Glendale. He was the youngest child of the late Beata and Bernard Greenwald. Dear brother of the late Irene (Don) Snider, Harold Greenwald, and Elsie (Wayne) Steingass; brother-in-law of the late Joe and Ann Prior. Survived by sister-in-law Verna Dean Greenwald; eight nephews, six nieces, and their families, lots of great friends and neighbors. Ed was a Korean War veteran (U.S. Army). He was a Cleveland native, and graduated with his Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Fenn College of Engineering (now part of Cleveland State University). He began his career at General Electric in the 1950's, in Cleveland. He spent most of his working years at GE Aircraft Engines in Evendale, but also worked for GE in Ithaca and Syracuse, NY, along with a two-year stint overseas, in Freising, Germany. He was a Professional Engineer, and designed lubrication systems for military and commercial jet engines, holding multiple patents. He was a proud member of the GE Elfun Society, and retired from GE in 1993. Ed enjoyed spending time with friends and family, golfing, travelling, woodworking, opera, beach vacations and a good Manhattan - UP! He was a 54-year member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Greenhills, serving as an Elder, and on many committees. Raised in a musical family, he played the accordion and other instruments. He loved a good Oktoberfest celebration, especially enjoying the music, polka dancing, and beer. Funeral will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 11am at Messiah Lutheran Church, 10416 Bossi Lane, Cincinnati, OH 45218. No visitation. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing at the church. Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery, in Springdale. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to his favorite radio station - WOBO 88.7 FM - www.wobofm.com <http://www.wobofm.com> (Ed tuned in every Sunday afternoon from 12-4pm for the "Over the Rhine Showcase"), or Tri-County Soul Ministries, 11177 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45246 www.snclife.org/soul-pantry/ <http://www.snclife.org/soul-pantry/> . Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home serving the family. www.vittstermeranderson.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.