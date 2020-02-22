|
|
Edna L. Madden
Cincinnati - Edna L. Madden (nee Hodgeman) 85, passed peacefully on February 18th. She was the loving mother of Pam (Gail "Pete") Chenault. Cherished grandma of Adrienne (Josh) Eastlake and Steven (Amy) Chenault and great-grandma of Isaac and Bearnan. Visitation will be Tuesday Feb. 25th from 9-10AM at the Dalbert Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home 2880 Boudinot Ave. 45238, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM at St. Lawrence Church (Price Hill). Instead of flowers, the family would prefer donations be made to Save the Animals Foundation 4011 Red Bank Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45227. www.dwifuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020