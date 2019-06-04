Services
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church,
5921 Springdale Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
12:30 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Geist
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna M. Geist


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Edna M. Geist Obituary
Edna M. Geist

Cincinnati - Edna "Penny" Geist age 95 of Cincinnati passed away Friday May 31, 2019. She was born December 25, 1923 in Los Angeles, California the daughter of the late Roy and Ethel (nee Gray) Abbott. She married Frederic Geist in 1950 and he preceded her in death in 2005. Mrs. Geist was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and the Delhi Historical Society. She also loved taking pictures. She is survived by her son Fred (Shirley) Geist, her daughter Pam (Scott) Rupp; granddaughter Maggie (Matt) Westover, step grandchildren Helen Brooks, Gaylon Butler, and David Butler, and great grandson Declan Westover. Visitation on Friday June 7, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 5921 Springdale Road, Cincinnati, 45247 from 11:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:30 PM, with Pastor Richard Davenport, officiating. Burial to follow in Spring Grove Cemetery. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now