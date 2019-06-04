|
Edna M. Geist
Cincinnati - Edna "Penny" Geist age 95 of Cincinnati passed away Friday May 31, 2019. She was born December 25, 1923 in Los Angeles, California the daughter of the late Roy and Ethel (nee Gray) Abbott. She married Frederic Geist in 1950 and he preceded her in death in 2005. Mrs. Geist was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and the Delhi Historical Society. She also loved taking pictures. She is survived by her son Fred (Shirley) Geist, her daughter Pam (Scott) Rupp; granddaughter Maggie (Matt) Westover, step grandchildren Helen Brooks, Gaylon Butler, and David Butler, and great grandson Declan Westover. Visitation on Friday June 7, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 5921 Springdale Road, Cincinnati, 45247 from 11:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:30 PM, with Pastor Richard Davenport, officiating. Burial to follow in Spring Grove Cemetery. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 4, 2019