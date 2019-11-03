|
Edna Mae Holm Gangwisch
Montgomery - Edna Mae Holm Gangwisch passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 at the age of 94. Edna was born on May 17, 1925 in Kenosha, Wisconsin to Luther and Edna Earl Holm. Her extraordinary soprano voice led her to a singing career in Chicago which included performing with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, in concert and on radio and television. She married Robert Leroy Gangwisch on June 14, 1952 and the couple welcomed five cherished children. Dr. Richard Peter Gangwisch (Lori), Sally Joanne Schmidt (Joseph), Julia Mary Schaeff (Mark), Robert Leroy Gangwisch, Jr. (Joyce), Dr.James Edward Gangwisch (Iohana). Beloved grandmother to ten and great grandmother to six. Edna graduated from Mundelein College with a degree in speech and drama. She remained active in music during her lifetime. At age 50, she opened her own clothing boutique which she enjoyed for twenty years. In her early 70s she began writing historical novels and published two. With her daughter Julia, she wrote and published a mystery novel. She also wrote a humor column for her local newspaper. Edna is cherished by many people whose lives she touched through her caring nature and volunteer activities. Condolences may be expressed at GilliganFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019