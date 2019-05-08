|
|
EDNA SMITH
Reading - Edna Mize Smith passed away peacefully on May 6, 2019 in Millersburg, Ohio at age 97. Edna was born on September 5, 1921 in Mt. Vernon, Kentucky. She lived in Reading, Ohio during her adult life and was a member of the St. John United Church of Christ. Edna retired from the Board of Global Ministries of the United Methodist Church. Edna is survived by her sons Harold (Lana) Smith of Denver, CO and Ed Smith of Oldsmar, FL. She was a loving grandmother to Bob (Karla) Smith of Norwood; Amy (Scott) Loveday of Millersburg, OH; Jenny (Jeff) Matthews of Batavia; and Chad Smith of Reading. She enjoyed eight great-grandchildren: Sarah Smith Tong, Erik and Ryan Smith, Mariah Loveday, Alex and Zachary Hankins, and Christopher and Jessica Smith. She became a great-great-grandmother to Logan Tong. She was beloved sister to Carl Mize of Blue Ash and Roger Mize of Washington. She also adored her nieces, Carla (Charlie) Dillard and Lisa (Oscar) Vega, and her nephew Steve Mize. She is preceded in death by her husband, Rob brothers Edd, Kenneth and Doug, and daughter-in-law, Yvonne. Visitation Saturday May 11, from 9:00am until Funeral Service at 10:30am both at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd., Evendale followed by a fellowship meal. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Edna's life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Life Care Hospice, 1900 Akron Rd., Wooster, OH 44691 or Edna's favorite local charity, The Ruth Lyons Children's Fund, P.O. box 59, Cincinnati, OH 45201. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 8, 2019