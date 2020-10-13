1/1
Edward Anton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Anton

Edward Calvin Anton Jr. passed away on Monday, October 12th. He was a Cincinnati and Boca Grande resident. Ed was a member of the St. Michaels Parish in Sharonville. Ed graduated from Roger Bacon High School in 1958. After high school Ed enlisted in the Navy and served honorably for four years. Ed and his brother Ken were co-owners of Valley Refrigeration started by their father Ed Sr. and they carried on the company legacy "we keep the city cool since 1937". Ed was originally from Cincinnati, Ohio where he met his first love and wife of over 60 years Judy and then found his second love of fishing in Boca Grande. Ed was beloved by his wife Judy, his three children, his six grandchildren, one great grandchild and his seven younger brothers and countless friends. Ed truly never met a stranger and will be remembered by everyone who loved him whenever we hear the words "One more beer, one more spot or one more cast." Visitation will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020, at Hodapp Funeral Home 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd. (Rt. 42) West Chester, OH 45069 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Michael's Church 11144 Spinner Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45241 on Friday at 11 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to St. Michael's Catholic Church or Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church 240 Park Ave, Boca Grande, FL 33921




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
(513) 777-8433
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hodapp Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved