Edward Anton



Edward Calvin Anton Jr. passed away on Monday, October 12th. He was a Cincinnati and Boca Grande resident. Ed was a member of the St. Michaels Parish in Sharonville. Ed graduated from Roger Bacon High School in 1958. After high school Ed enlisted in the Navy and served honorably for four years. Ed and his brother Ken were co-owners of Valley Refrigeration started by their father Ed Sr. and they carried on the company legacy "we keep the city cool since 1937". Ed was originally from Cincinnati, Ohio where he met his first love and wife of over 60 years Judy and then found his second love of fishing in Boca Grande. Ed was beloved by his wife Judy, his three children, his six grandchildren, one great grandchild and his seven younger brothers and countless friends. Ed truly never met a stranger and will be remembered by everyone who loved him whenever we hear the words "One more beer, one more spot or one more cast." Visitation will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020, at Hodapp Funeral Home 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd. (Rt. 42) West Chester, OH 45069 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Michael's Church 11144 Spinner Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45241 on Friday at 11 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to St. Michael's Catholic Church or Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church 240 Park Ave, Boca Grande, FL 33921









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store