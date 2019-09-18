Services
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Sts. Peter and Paul Church
330 W. Vine Street
Reading, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Sts. Peter and Paul Church
330 W. Vine Street
Reading, OH
1942 - 2019
Edward B. Wright, Jr.

Cincinnati - Passed away on Saturday, September 14, in Lockland, Ohio. Ed was born on February 8, 1942 to Roberta and Edward James Wright in Reading, Ohio He is survived by his daughters, Kay and Kimberly; grandchildren, Ashley, David, Daniel, Andrew, Abby, Krissy; brother Patrick (Carol) Wright of Sharonville; sister, Jo Ann Feltner of Thousand Oaks, California; sister-in-law Irene Wright of Monroe, and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, brother John, and sister Barbara Herre. Visitation will be held at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 330 W. Vine Street, Reading, Ohio 45215, Friday, September 20, from 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 followed by burial at Reading Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Roberta Wright Scholarship Fund at Lockland Schools, 210 N. Cooper Ave., Lockland, Ohio 45215 would be appreciated. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 18, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.