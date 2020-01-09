|
|
Edward C. Birck, Sr.
Edward C. Birck, Sr., went to join his beloved wife of 67 years the late Margaret Mary Birck (nee Sommer) on December 27th 2019, aged 87 years. Loving father of the late Debra A. Crosby (Gary), Edward C. Birck (Deborah), Nancy M. Von Bargen (David), Kenneth W. Birck (Karen), Cynthia J. Sutter (Timothy), Douglas C. Birck (Julie), the late Maryann Mofford (John Fay), and Christopher F. Birck (Jane). He is also survived by his sisters, Lois Biedenbender (Jerry) & Donna Pellman, 15 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 7820 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45255, Tues. January 14 at 10:30 am. Friends may visit at the Church on Tues. from 9:00-10:30 AM. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020