Edward C. Lyon
Edward C. Lyon

Cincinnati - Beloved husband of Bonita Lyon. Loving father of Christopher, Jeff (Jordan) and Denise (Chris Ulland) Lyon. Cherished grandfather of 11. Edward passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the age of 70 years. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 11am until the time of the Funeral Service at 1pm at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, Ohio 45231. Private family interment at Crown Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Healthy Christian Village Compassionate Care Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
