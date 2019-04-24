|
Edward C. McDonough
Westwood - Beloved husband for 58 years of Mary (nee Bernardie) McDonough. Loving father of Mary Ellen (Joe) Gatherwright, Kathy McDonough, Patricia (Jeff) Voss and Amy Alering. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild on the way. Dear brother of Thomas McDonough, Daniel McDonough, James McDonough and the late Joseph McDonough and Mary Weisenfelter. Visitation Thursday, from 5 to 8 pm at the Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Ave. (Westwood). Funeral Mass Friday, 10:30 am at St. Catharine Church (Westwood). Memorials may be made to or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 24, 2019