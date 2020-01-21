Services
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-6331
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Curry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Curry

Add a Memory
Edward Curry Obituary
Edward Curry

Mason - Edward Paul Curry, Sr. on January 17, 2020 in Cincinnati, OH. Born in New Orleans on June 9, 1936. Age 83 years. Son of the late Lurline and William Curry, Sr. Brother of Thomas Curry (Martha) and the late William Curry, Jr. (Patti) and Michael Curry (Mary Ann). Father of Edward Paul Curry, Jr., Mark Henri Curry (Julie) and Erick Patrick Curry (Brenda). Companion of Charlene Dieckman and her daughters, Theresa and Clare. Grandfather of Tyler Curry (Emilie), Cameron Curry, Jared Curry, Olivia Curry, Nicholas Curry, Evan Curry and Lauren Curry. Also, survived by four nieces, Jennifer Curry, Michelle Blanchard (Doug), Jane Curry and Shannon Curry and his late nephews, Kelly and Shawn Curry. He was a graduate of De La Salle High School in New Orleans, LA. Retired from AT & T. He was in the Navy. Edward was a member of The Telephone Pioneers of America in Cincinnati, OH. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Visitation will begin at 8:30 AM. Followed by interment in Lake Lawn Park Cemetery. To view and sign the family guestbook, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 21 to Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -