Services
Schmidt Dhonau Kucner Funeral Home
8633 Reading Road
Reading, OH 452155537
(513) 948-1113
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Reading (formerly Schmidt-Dhonau-Kucner)
8633 Reading Rd
Reading, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Reading (formerly Schmidt-Dhonau-Kucner)
8633 Reading Rd
Reading, OH
View Map
Wyoming - Edward D. Bilkasley, beloved husband of 50 years to Susan K. Bilkasley (née Unger). Loving father of James C. (Trina), Timothy A. (Melissa), and John E. Bilkasley. Cherished grandfather of six. Dear brother of Daniel A., Michael J.,Gregory S. Bilkasley, and Julia K. Sullivan. Ed passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at age 72. Visitation 10:00AM - 11:00 AM, Monday, December 2, 2019 at Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Reading (formerly Schmidt-Dhonau-Kucner), 8633 Reading Rd., Reading, OH 45215. Funeral Service to follow at 11AM at the funeral home. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. (www.springgrove.org/obituaries)
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019
