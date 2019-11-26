|
Edward D. Bilkasley
Wyoming - Edward D. Bilkasley, beloved husband of 50 years to Susan K. Bilkasley (née Unger). Loving father of James C. (Trina), Timothy A. (Melissa), and John E. Bilkasley. Cherished grandfather of six. Dear brother of Daniel A., Michael J.,Gregory S. Bilkasley, and Julia K. Sullivan. Ed passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at age 72. Visitation 10:00AM - 11:00 AM, Monday, December 2, 2019 at Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Reading (formerly Schmidt-Dhonau-Kucner), 8633 Reading Rd., Reading, OH 45215. Funeral Service to follow at 11AM at the funeral home. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. (www.springgrove.org/obituaries)
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019