Edward E. Joslin
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of the late Betty L. Joslin. Dear brother of Billy and Richard Joslin and the late Phyllis Pate, Harley and Ronald Joslin. Also survived by 2 nieces. Member of Nova Caesarea Harmony Lodge #2 F&AM. Edward passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at age 85. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 7401 Vine St., Carthage, Friday from 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 24, 2019