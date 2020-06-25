Edward Francis Tappel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Francis Tappel

Cincinnati - Edward Francis Tappel, 87, of Cincinnati, OH, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2020. Devoted husband of the late Janet Bokel Tappel. Father of Edward, Jr. (Mary); John (Kathleen); James (Mary); Richard (Janice); the late Daniel (Lauren); Janet (John) Dorger; and Mary (Matthew) Dierker. Loving grandfather of 22 and great-grandfather of 5. A private mass will be held for the immediate family.Full obit available plus condolences may be expressed at GilliganFuneralHomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved