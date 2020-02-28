Services
Edward G. Kaucher

Edward G. Kaucher husband of the late Wanda Jean Kaucher (nee Cox) beloved father of Edward R. "Skip" (Kathy) Kaucher, Louanne K. (Mark) Weber, and the late Eric G. (Sally) Kaucher, also survived by 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Ed was a 60 year member of the Masons and Scottish Rite. Ed served in the US Air Force in the strategic air command during the Korean War. He graduated from Hughes High and attended University of Cincinnati. Ed was a design and test engineer, retiring from Ellis & Watts. Service Private with burial at Mt. Moriah Cemetery. Memorials to . T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
