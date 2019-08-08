|
Edward G. McDonnell
Cincinnati - Edward G. McDonnell, Loving husband of Huguette. Loving father and father-in-law of Matthew (Cecile) Magner and Mark (Beth) Magner. Devoted grandfather of Alexandra (Robert) Buchanan, Mark (Kristin) Magner, Tony (Jillian) Magner, Matthew (Michelle) Magner, and Marie Magner. Survived by 11 great and great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Dear brother of Claudette (Charles) Harrer and Kathryn (Martin) Zizzi. Preceded in death by his parents, George and Myrl and his sister Carolyn (Robert) Brennan. Passed away suddenly on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Edward was a college counselor and teacher at St. Xavier High School for over 30 years. He loved to play and watch tennis. Visitation will take place from 9:00 - 10:00 am on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at St. Boniface Church (1750 Chase Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45223) with the Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery (701 E. Ross Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45217). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to St. Boniface Church. Condolences may be expressed at GilliganFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 8, 2019