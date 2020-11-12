1/1
Edward H. Kopf
1927 - 2020
Edward H. Kopf

Anderson Township - Edward H. Kopf, age 92, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. He was born December 23, 1927 to the late Willard and Winona (nee Baldridge) Kopf. Ed is a lifelong resident of Cincinnati and resided in Anderson Township.

In addition to his parents, he was recently preceded in death by his faithful wife of 69 years, Joyce Kopf. They met as kids, fell in love, and raised their children; Steven W. (Anne) Kopf, David R. (Anita) Kopf, and Bradley H. (Jennifer) Kopf. Ed delighted in becoming a grandfather to his beautiful granddaughters, Hannah and Rachel Kopf.

Ed attended Anderson Elementary and High Schools. He received his bachelor's degree in accounting at University of Michigan and a law degree from University of Cincinnati Law School. He is an honored member of the Order of the Coif and established himself as a highly respected trust officer. Ed retired from PNC and held positions at Central Trust, Fifth Third Bank, and Paxton Season Good. Previously, he also worked for the family business, Kopf & Kopf builders.

His family and friends will miss Ed's calm, gentle demeanor, as well as his teasing sense of humor. He was a tremendous businessman who was equally dedicated to being a family man. He was the best role model who inspired ethical values to his entire family and, undoubtedly, many friends and coworkers. Whenever there was time, Ed was fond of the outdoors; hunting, fishing, or visiting his favorite beaches in Florida or Hilton Head, SC. Ed would like to send special thanks to his excellent caregivers.

Visitation will be 12-1 P.M., Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45241 where a funeral service will begin at 1:00 P.M. Entombment will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Park, Parkview Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Edward's honor are suggested to Mt. Washington Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.mrfh.com.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
NOV
18
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
