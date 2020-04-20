Services
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Topmiller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward H. Topmiller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward H. Topmiller Obituary
Edward H. Topmiller

Latonia - Edward Henry Topmiller, 94 years of age, passed away Saturday at Burlington House Nursing Care Center. Ed is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Ruby L. Topmiller (nee Burns); children, Ed (Kathy) Topmiller, Mary (Dan) James, and Paul (Jenny) Topmiller; grandchildren, Amy (Derick) Faust, Michelle and Danny James, and Maria, Andrew and Sarah Topmiller. He was preceded in death by his sister, Florence Rawe, and his brothers Jack and Jim Topmiller. Ed worked for the United States Post Office for over 30 years and was a Navy WWII Veteran. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Kehoe Council and belonged to Holy Cross Church for over 50 years. He was an avid bowler and loved watching his grandchildren play sports. Private services will be held at Middendorf Funeral Home for immediate family only. A Memorial Mass at Holy Cross Church in Latonia is planned for a later date. Burial will be at Mother of God Cemetery. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright is handling the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Church 3612 Church Street, Latonia, KY 41015 or to the 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026 Cincinnati, OH 45203-1742. Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Middendorf Funeral Home
Download Now