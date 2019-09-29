|
|
Rev. Edward Hof
Cincinnati - Rev. Edward W. Hof, beloved husband of Joanne Hof. Dear father of Timothy Hof, Barbara Hill and the late Susan Hemming. Step-father of Cynthia Male and the late Geoffery Male. Also survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Brother of the late Colleen Palmer. Rev. Hof passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the age of 94. Visitation will take place at Margaret Jean Wells Chapel at Llanfair, 1701 Llanfair Ave., 45224 on Wednesday, October 2nd from 11 a.m. until funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Condolences at HodappFuneralHome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 29, 2019