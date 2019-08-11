|
Edward J. Bortetics,
Reading - Edward J. Bortetics, 71, of Reading Ohio, passed away on July 26, 2019.
Born in Cleveland, he leaves a sister, Joan Lance of Thompson, two nieces, Erika and Lisa and a nephew Tim. Ed attended Benedictine and CSU and worked at GE in East Cleveland, Stouffers, Fasson, and Superior Machine Systems in Reading through to his retirement. He loved sailing, fishing, metal detecting, and guns. He will be remembered by friends and family as someone who enjoyed sharing his knowledge of history and hobbies to anyone who would listen.
Services will remain private. Memorial donations to Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Drive, Suite 220, Mason, Ohio 45040 in his name.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 11, 2019