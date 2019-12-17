|
Edward J. Cummings
Miami Township - Edward J. Cummings Sr., Beloved husband of Sheila Cummings (Nee Miller) for 56 years. Loving father of Edward (Amy) Cummings Jr. and Patricia (Craig) Peters. Devoted grandfather of Edward, Emma, John Cummings, Dr. Megan Caroway (Dr. Saad Ahmad), Katherine (Terry) Glacken, Michael Caroway and great grandfather of Grace and Sophia. Dear brother of Jim (Joyce), Robert (Lynn) Cummings and Mary Beth (the late Larry) Borcherding. Also survived by his many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away peacefully on Monday, December 16, 2019, at 79 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on THURSDAY from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Aloysius on the Ohio on FRIDAY at 11:00 AM. Memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House, 341 Erkenbrecher Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229 or to St. Aloysius on the Ohio Church, 6207 Portage St., Cincinnati, OH 45233. Www.bjmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019