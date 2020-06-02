Edward J. Haffey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward J. Haffey

Colerain/Groesbeck - Edward John Haffey Sr., beloved husband to the late Joanne M. (nee Ries) Haffey. Devoted father of Beverly (Michael) Gilb, Diane (Don) Berning, Cindy (Karl) Buchholz and Ed (Kim) Haffey, Jr. Loving grandfather of Emily Werff, Michael "Buddy" (Melinda) Gilb, Laura Gilb, Janet (Tony) Stehlin, Donald (Brooke) Berning, Stephanie (Jeff) Hyle, Andrew Buchholz, Corey (Dana) Buchholz, Christina Haffey, Nicole Haffey and Sarah Haffey. Great grandfather of Hayden, Emmitt, Edison, Tenley, Rori, Emma, Avery, Allie, Malia, Malachi, Micah, Makena, Marley and Xander. Dear brother of Lillian Koppmeier, the late Margaret Knue, the late Eileen Endres, the late Elizabeth Haffey, the late Arthur Haffey, the late Joseph Haffey, and the late Raymond Haffey. Also, survived by many nieces and nephews. Edward passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at the age of 91. Visitation will take at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Thursday (June 4) from 9:15-11:15 AM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday (June 4) at St. Ann Church, 2900 W. Galbraith Rd. at 12:00 PM. For visitation and mass social distancing will be practiced. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Parkinson Foundation, (https://parkinson.org). Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
09:15 - 11:15 AM
Frederick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
4
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Ann Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved