Edward Kovac
Cincinnati - Edward Kovac, beloved husband of Faye (nee Fugate) Kovac. Devoted father of Debra Ann Kovac, Anthony Edward (Denise) Kovac and Steven George Kovac. Loving grandfather of Danielle and Tyler Kovac. Dear brother of Bobby Kovac and the late Paul Kovac Jr. Ed passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the age of 81. He was a graduate of the University of Cincinnati, where he played football. He also played in the NFL from 1960-1965 for the Baltimore Colts and the New York Titans. Private services. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Disease Association. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2020