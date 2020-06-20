Edward L. Coomer
Mt. Healthy - Edward L.Coomer. Passed away on June 16, 2020 at the age of 95 years. WWII Army Veteran. Member of Teamsters Local 100. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 25th from 10 AM until time of the Funeral Service at 12 PM at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. Interment to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association. For full obituary and to make online condolences, see www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.