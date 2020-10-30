1/1
Edward L. Nemann
Edward L. Nemann

Edward L. Nemann was a retired teacher from the Forest Hills School District. Ed was also an All-American football player with the University of Cincinnati and an avid golfer and loved all Cincinnati Sports. Beloved husband of the late Janet M. Nemann (nee Tenoever), devoted father of Kathryn M. Nemann and Adam L. (Amy Welch) Nemann, dear brother of Peggy (Jim) Schreibeis, Grace (Herb) Herbers, and Mary Ann (Howard Stafford) Miller, also survived by many nieces and nephews. Died Oct. 26, 2020 at 74. Formerly of Anderson Twp. Private Service at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection. In lieu of flowers, please consider Memorial Donations to Habitat for Humanity or Lutheran Church for the Resurrection-Disaster Relief. Please contact Pastor Zorn for the link to zoom streaming. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
