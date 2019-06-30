|
Edward Lee Pauly
West Chester - Beloved father and grandfather, Edward Lee Pauly, age 81, passed away June 27 at home. He was born in Kansas City, Mo. to Samuel and Jean (Cox) Pauly. A graduate of the University of Missouri, Ed worked on the Saturn V rocket program and moved to Cincinnati to work as an aircraft engineer at General Electric, where he worked for over 30 years. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Sharon Kay Kelso, for 42 years until her passing in 1999.
Ed will be deeply missed by his son Michael Edward and wife Patricia; son Richard Lee; son John Brian; and daughter Sondra Kay and husband Ken. He is survived by Susan (Mann) Pauly and Holly Amann. Ed leaves behind 10 loving grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He will be remembered with love by his sister Donna (Pauly) and her husband Bill Young. He will be sorely missed by his longtime partner Marian Herman.
The family is hosting a memorial luncheon Sunday, July 14 from 11:30 AM until 1:30 PM at the Savannah Center, 5533 Chappell Crossing Blvd. West Chester. Memorial gifts may be -made to Junior Diabetes Research Foundation.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 30, 2019