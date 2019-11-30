|
Edward M. Schwein
Edward M. Schwein beloved husband of the late Norma Lee Schwein (nee Evanshire), devoted father of Kim A., Marcie L. and the late Sharon M. Schwein. Loving grandfather of Dale Schwein, dear brother of Dottie Dumbacher, also survived by many nieces and nephews. Died Nov 27, 2019. Age 88yrs. Resident of Mt. Lookout. Funeral service Tues. Dec 3, 2019 at 11:00am at T.P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave, Mt. Washington. Friends may visit the funeral home Tues from 10-11am. Memorials to 644 Linn St. Ste: 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019