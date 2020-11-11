Edward McIntyre
Bright - Edward C. "Ed" McIntyre, 63, passed suddenly, Nov. 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Lynda S. McIntyre (nee Senefeld), devoted father of Jennifer B. McIntyre, Angela Konerman (Tom), Jason Ramey (Melissa) & the late Christina McIntyre, loving grandfather of Kaiden, Brooklyn, Payge, Kylie & Cohen, dear brother of Bert McIntyre (Sandy), Cindy Mann (Tom) & Kathy Cassidy (Mark). Also survived by numerous family, friends & his Masonic brotherhood. Preceded in death by his parents, Roberta "Bobbie" (nee Reif) & Charles "Charlie" McIntyre. Ed was, at retirement, General Manager in the liquid waste industry. His memberships included, these Masonic Lodges: North Bend #346, Cincinnati-Lafayette #483, Caliburn #785 & Stonecutter #802; he was an honorary member of 12 other Masonic Lodges; Scottish Rite, Syrian Shrine, York Rite, Red Cross of Constantine, Past President of First Masonic District Officers Assn., Past President & Secretary of Society of Past Masters & Marvin Chapter #376 OES. He was coroneted the 33rd degree in the Scottish Rite in 2017 & volunteered at the Shriners Hospital for Children
. Visitation Sat., Nov. 14, 10 AM until time of the Masonic services & funeral at 1 PM at the Cincinnati Masonic Center, 317 E. 5th St., Cinti. Masks required & social distancing observed. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Shriners Hospitals for Children
, 3229 Burnet Ave., Cinti. 45229-3095. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com