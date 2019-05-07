|
|
EDWARD MEHNE
Cincinnati - Edward P., beloved father of Marilyn Mehne, Donna (Tom) Ogello and Lynn (Jesse) Abernathy. Loving grandfather of Steven Jr. and James Lee, Sara Sweeney, Cassandra Reidenbach, Dana, Dustin and Taylor Ogello, Jesse, Scott, and Clayton Abernathy, Mya Figueria, Tania Hatch and 38 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his 3 brothers and 4 sisters. Died Friday May 3, 2019, age 95. Served in U.S. Marine Corps during WW-II in the Pacific Theater including the assault at Iwo Jima where he was wounded and received a Purple Heart. Visitation Wednesday May 8, from 11:00am until Funeral Service at 1:00pm both at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 10211 Plainfield Rd., Evendale. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 7, 2019