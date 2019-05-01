|
|
Edward R. Lattner
- - Edward R. Lattner husband of the late Leah J. Lattner (nee Lewis), beloved father of Fr. Stephen Lattner OSB, Anne (the late Mike) Crum, Jane (Joe) Motz, Amy Lattner, Sarah Gifford, Stanley Lattner, John (Michelle) Lattner, Jenny Cullop, dear grandfather of Michelle, Eric (Derek), Nicholas, Kristin (Michael), and Justin. April 28, 2019. Age 93 years. Residence Anderson Twp. Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Fisher Church, Newtown, OH on Thur. May 2, at 10:30 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Thur. from 9:30 - 10:30 AM. Memorials to Queen City Hospice or St. John Fisher Church. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 1, 2019