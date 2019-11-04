Services
Mason - Edward Richard Salzer, 81, of Mason, passed away on November 2, 2019 at the Sheridan Nursing Home in Mason, OH. Ed was a Sr. Vice President & Chemist with the DuBois Co. in Cincinnati, OH. Ed loved flying and was a licensed Pilot, he also enjoyed bowling, and golfing. Ed was a member of the Knights of Columbus, and a volunteer with St. Vincent DePaul. Ed is survived by his wife, Nancy (Werbrich) Salzer, his daughters, Cindy (Ron) Ipach, and Melissa (Scott) Baum, and his son, Eric (Theresa) Salzer. Ed is also survived by his grandchildren, Samantha Ipach, Ronny (Maddie) Ipach, Austin Salzer, Chad Salzer, Reid Salzer, Drew Baum, Brogan Baum, and Chase Baum, a great grandchild, Tripp Ipach, his brother, Jerry (Karla) Salzer, a cousin, Jeanette Groneck, and his best friend, Charlie Miller. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home in Bellevue, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 am Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the Divine Mercy Parish, Bellevue, KY. Burial will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery in Ft. Thomas, KY. Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
