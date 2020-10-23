1/1
Edward Rath
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Rath

Cincinnati - Edward S. Rath, beloved husband of the late Ruth Rath (nee Harsch) for 57 years. Loving father of Gregory (the late Susan) Pike and Gail Ann (Patrick) Dorsey. Cherished grandfather of Christopher (Eileen) Pike, Stephanie (Austin) Tiller, and Luke Dorsey. Treasured great-grandfather of Kellen and Skyler Pike. Dear brother of the late Phyllis Rath and John (Gretchen) Barrow. Also survived by a host of beloved nephews, nieces, great-nephews, and great-nieces. Passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the age of 87. Mass of Christian Burial for family only on Thursday, Oct. 29th at 10am at Sts. Peter and Paul Church (Reading). In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to Hospice of Cincinnati (4310 Cooper Rd, 45242) or National Canine Cancer Foundation (3579 Kroger Ave, 45226). Mihovk-Rosenacker serving the family. www.mrfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Sts. Peter and Paul Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home Evendale/Blue Ash

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
October 24, 2020
Alluring Elegance Bouquet
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Danielle Mulligan
October 24, 2020
Sending our love, hugs, and prayers for the family.
Danielle Mulligan
Friend
October 23, 2020
My prayers are with you and your family. Peace be with you.
Barbara Harsch
Family
October 23, 2020
We are so very for your loss. Sending prayers to all.
Victoria Skelly
Friend
October 23, 2020
A life well-spent, loved by many. A good man.
Nancy Brielmaier
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved