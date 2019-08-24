|
Edward Reising
Springfield Township - Edward B. Reising, 60, Aug. 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Donna M. Reising (nee DeMaris), devoted father of Brian E. (Amber) & Eric D. Reising, loving grandfather of Lorelai & Cosette, beloved son of the late Shirley (nee Marshall) & Edward A. Reising & dear brother of Karen Black & Kim Hoffman. The Reverend Deacon Reising was ordained to the Diaconate in 1998 & served St. Columban Parish in Loveland 1998-2010. His last assignment was as Pastoral Associate at St. Joseph North Bend 2010-June 2019. Visitation Sun., Aug. 25, 2-5 PM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH 45002. Mass of Christian Burial Mon., Aug. 26, 11 AM at St. Joseph Church, 25 E. Harrison Ave., North Bend, OH 45052. Interment following in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Joseph Church North Bend or
www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 24, 2019