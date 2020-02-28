|
Edward S. Roman
Prescott, AZ - Edward S. Roman passed away February 12, 2020 at his home in Prescott, Arizona. He was born March 23, 1933 in Kingston, Penn. He earned undergraduate degrees in piano performance and music education from Oberlin Conservatory in Ohio and a masters degree in piano performance from the State University of Iowa. After a couple of years in the Army, Ed ended up in Wyoming Ohio, where he met and married Peggy R. Smith. Ed taught choral music for nearly 30 years at Wyoming High School. He was also the chancel choir director for the Wyoming Presbyterian Church for 35 years. His choir directing skill and style were greatly influenced by his mentor at Oberlin Conservatory, Robert Fountain.
Ed endeavored to choose quality choral music to perform, frequently pulling from the classical masters. His Wyoming High School choir consistently received superior ratings at state competitions. One of his greatest pleasures in retirement was receiving letters and emails from former students thanking him for the training, discipline, appreciation for, and enjoyment of music. Ed's ability to teach, nurture, and build wonderful memories for all of his students was evident in their happy references to songs, traditions, concerts, and experiences from decades ago. Many students went on to sing in college and community choirs and have encouraged the love of music in their own children.
After retirement Ed and Peggy moved to Prescott where he became more active in playing the piano and teaching others. He performed with the Prescott Chamber Players for many years. He built a successful piano studio and over a span of twenty years he taught many talented students, several of whom have gone on to earn undergraduate and graduate degrees in piano performance and music education. He very much enjoyed working with young people. He was a devoted teacher and supporter of music education and appreciation.
Ed was a devoted husband and father. Family life was very important to him. In spite of a travel lust he was a homebody at heart. Ed maintained a close relationship with daughter Rebecca in whom he instilled an enormous appreciation for music and to whom he conveyed the values of discipline, aesthetics, and humor.
Ed is survived by his devoted wife of 52 years, Peggy; his beloved daughter, Rebecca of Scottsdale, Arizona; and his brother Bernard (Lynn) of Austin, Texas and their three sons.
Memorial service information will be published in the obituary section at a later date.
