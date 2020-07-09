Edward Spaulding Perzel



West Jefferson - Edward Spaulding Perzel, 81, of West Jefferson, NC, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He was born in Trenton, NJ, and grew up in Chelmsford, Mass. Ed earned his bachelor's and master's degrees at the University of Cincinnati, and his Ph.D at Rutgers University. A longtime professor of history at UNC Charlotte, Ed also served as assistant dean of the College of Arts and Sciences.



Upon retirement, Ed moved to West Jefferson, where he became active with several arts organizations, serving as president of the Ashe County Arts Council and the Florence Thomas Art School.



Ed is survived by Ellie Perzel, his wife of 30 years; son Mark Perzel (Leila Spriggs), son Matt Perzel (Lynn), and daughter Kimberly Perzel; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He also leaves a brother, George Perzel (Allmuth), and two nephews.



Memorial donations may be made to: 90.9 WGUC Radio, 1223 Central Parkway, Cincinnati, OH 45214; the Edward Spaulding Perzel Endowed Dissertation Fellowship (Rutgers University Foundation, P.O. Box 193, New Brunswick, NJ 08903-0193, or a charitable organization of your choice.



Badger Funeral Home, West Jefferson, NC, was entrusted with the arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store