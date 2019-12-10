|
|
Edward T. Ping
Silverton - Edward T., 99 of Silverton, passed away Monday December 9, 2019. Husband of the late Rebecca Ping. Beloved father of Timothy Ping (Gwendolyn Cordrey), loving grandfather of Madeline and Sarah Jane Ping. WWII Army Veteran, Ford Motor Retiree, Norwood Masonic Lodge and Scottish Rite member and 50 plus year member Grace United Methodist Church Norwood Ohio. Visitation is Thursday Dec. 12th at 6:00 PM until time of Masonic, Scottish Rite and Christian service at 7:00 PM at Staley Funeral Home 7140 Plainfield Rd. Deer Park, OH 45236. Graveside services will be held on Friday Dec. 13th at 1:00 pm at the Somerset Cemetery in Somerset, KY. Memorials suggested to veterans honor flight program at honorflight.org Guestbook online at www.staleyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019