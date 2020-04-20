|
|
Edward W. Babler
West Chester - Loving father of Susan Babler-Schmidt (Tim) and Julie Lakomek (Matthew). Cherished grandfather of Colin Lakomek, Kim Lakomek, Hanna Nutley and Jeromy Schmidt. Dear uncle of Tom Babler. Ed is also survived by his former wife, Edna Babler. Preceded in death by his brother, Lyle Babler. Ed worked in the insurance industry for over forty years. He enjoyed camping, hunting, playing cards and most of all, spending time with his family. Departed on April 20, 2020 at the age of 71. Private services will be held for the family. Memorial donations may be made in Ed's name to the Dave Parker 39 Foundation, www.daveparker39foundation.com or the MarchOn Fund at www.dci.org. Condolences may be expressed at www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020