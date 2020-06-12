Edward W. Wilson
Mariemont - Beloved husband of Lucille S. Wilson (nee Symmes) for 62 years. Devoted father of Edward W. "Trey" III, Jay A. (Candi) and Richard "Rick" Wilson. Cherished grandfather of C.J., Christi (Ryan) Cypher and Charrie (Corey) Slater. Great-grandfather of Jace, Cade and Zeke. Ed proudly served in the U.S. Army in Korea with a final rank of First Lieutenant. He was an active member of Mariemont Community Church for many years. Departed on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the age of 88. Private memorial services have been held for the family due to Covid-19 restrictions. Condolences may be expressed at www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.