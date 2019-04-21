|
Edward Walker Brightwell III
Anderson Township - Edward Walker Brightwell III, 25 of Anderson Township, passed away Friday, April 5. Survived by his parents Ned Brightwell and Suzanne Swenty Brightwell, dear brother Hunter, the love of his life Brooke Keipper and many other family and friends. Walker is preceded in death by Ned and Sally Brightwell, Peter Swenty, Betty Swenty and Eric Swenty. Walker spent his early years pursuing his passion for motocross and succeeded by winning multiple regional and national titles. A proud graduate of Turpin High School, where he not only excelled in academics but starred on both the football and lacrosse teams. Graduate of The Ohio State Fisher College of Business with a specialization in marketing and a minor in entrepreneurship. Upon graduation he continued his passion for motocross as the founder and operator of Windy Ridge MX in Ripley, Ohio. Celebration of his life will be Saturday, April 27, 11:00 am at Crossroads Church, 3500 Madison Rd. 45209. Reception to follow at Crossroads. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Road 2 Recovery via their website www.road2recovery.com. Fares J. Radel Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019