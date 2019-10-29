Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Wilborn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Wilborn

Add a Memory
Edward Wilborn Obituary
Edward Wilborn

Cincinnati - Services will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Avenue 45223. Visitation will begin at 10am followed by services at 11am. Burial will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery, 4521 Spring Grove Avenue 45232. Donations can be directed to Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church Toys That Touch, P.O. Box 6235 Cincinnati 45206, and/or St. Seraph's Soup Kitchen, 1615 Republic Street Cincinnati 45202. Condolences may be expressed at www.springgrove.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
Download Now