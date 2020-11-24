Or Copy this URL to Share

Edwin "Baker" Brown



Sharonville - Edwin "Baker" beloved husband of the late Ruth L. Brown (nee Spoonamore). Devoted father of Ed "Bruce" (Sue), Robin L., and Kevin R. (Barb) Brown, Loving grandfather of David (Ruthanne) Brown, Lesley Napier and Jade Brown, Kristin (Anthony) Mitchell, great grandfather of Ethan, Kaitlin, Corbin, Weston, and Charlotte. Edwin passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at age 86. Visitation 12:00 PM until time of funeral service at 1:00 PM Wednesday, December 2nd at Spring Grove Funeral Home, (Formerly Schmidt-Dhonau-Kucner) 10980 Reading Rd Sharonville, OH 45241. Burial will follow at Crown Hill Memorial Park.









