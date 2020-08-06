Or Copy this URL to Share

Edwin Drapp



Cold Spring, KY - Edwin J. Drapp, beloved husband of Polly R. Drapp (nee Riley), loving father of Debra (Gary) Clift, Pamela Welsch, and the late Diana Drapp, cherished grandfather of Melissa, Tracy, Chris, and Tricia, also survived by 8 great-grandchildren. Died Aug. 4, 2020 at age 85. Residence Cold Spring, KY. Service Private. Friends may visit at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Mon. Aug. 10, from 10-11 AM. Ed was a member of California (OH) United Methodist Church, a Mason, and retired from Cincinnati Bell. Memorials to California (OH) United Methodist Church.









