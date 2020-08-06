1/1
Edwin Drapp
Edwin Drapp

Cold Spring, KY - Edwin J. Drapp, beloved husband of Polly R. Drapp (nee Riley), loving father of Debra (Gary) Clift, Pamela Welsch, and the late Diana Drapp, cherished grandfather of Melissa, Tracy, Chris, and Tricia, also survived by 8 great-grandchildren. Died Aug. 4, 2020 at age 85. Residence Cold Spring, KY. Service Private. Friends may visit at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Mon. Aug. 10, from 10-11 AM. Ed was a member of California (OH) United Methodist Church, a Mason, and retired from Cincinnati Bell. Memorials to California (OH) United Methodist Church.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
