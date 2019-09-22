Services
Gilligan Funeral Home - Kenwood
8225 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
(513) 891-8373
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
All Saints Church
8939 Montgomery Rd.
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
All Saints Church
8939 Montgomery Rd
View Map
Edwin Thomas Gusweiler


1925 - 2019
Edwin Thomas Gusweiler Obituary
Edwin Thomas Gusweiler

Cincinnati - Edwin Thomas Gusweiler, age 94, died peacefully in Howell Michigan with his five daughters by his side. Ed lived his life in Cincinnati, Ohio with wife of 63 years, Joan Kessen Gusweiler. He is survived by daughters, Jane Cooper (Steve), Joy Grembo (Stan), Jill Melton, Julie Slaughter (Howard) and Joanne Gusweiler (Richard Moseley), nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, brother, Earl Gusweiler and sister, Janet Reeder and numerous nieces and nephews. Ed was a joy and light to everyone he met, belting out Frank Sinatra day and night. As an avid athlete, Ed played baseball, golf and bowled most all his life. He spent his career days on the car lot at Gusweiler Pontiac and several other dealerships before retiring. His boyish sweetness will be missed by all. Funeral services will be held on Saturday September 28, 2019 at All Saints Church, 8939 Montgomery Rd. Viewing at 9am, followed by Mass at 10:30am. Condolences may be expressed at: GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 22, 2019
