|
|
Edythe C. (nee Perry) Halverstadt
Cincinnati - Edythe C. (nee Perry) Halverstadt passed away Jan. 29, 2019 at the age of 89.
Preceded in death by her husband Vernon. She is survived by her sons Eric (Pattie), Paul (Ann), daughter Teresa (Kelly) Hamad, and grandchildren, Lisa, Jim (Jaclyn), Hilary, Hannah, Ross, Michelle, Maggie and Charlie.
Visitation at 10:00 a.m. on Sat. Feb. 9th followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Joseph's Orphanage 5400 Edalbert Dr., Cincinnati, OH 45239. Radel Funeral Home 451-8800.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 9, 2019