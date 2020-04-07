|
|
Eileen Bonekamp
Eileen "Corky" Bonekamp was the daughter of Joseph J. and Hilda (Jung) Bonekamp, born on Sept 21, 1937. She was the youngest sister of Marian (Paul) Collins, the late Dick (Norma) Bonekamp, Dottie (Dick) Slaughter, Angela (Charlie) Poticha, and Norbert Bonekamp. Fifteen nieces and nephews and numerous great nieces and nephews will miss her. She attended Little Flower School in Mt. Airy, and Our Lady of Angels High School. She received her B.A. from Mt St Joseph College and her M.A. from Xavier University. During her life, Corky was a teacher at Mother of Mercy High School, editor at Hilltop Community News, manager of a Walden Bookstore, a technical librarian at General Electric, and a salesperson at J.C. Penney. At one time she was a member of the Catholic Alumni Club. In her early life she enjoyed coed softball and volleyball and was a great lover of animals, especially cats, throughout her life. She was a voracious reader and enjoyed biographies and political history. She was most saddened when her partner, Susan Petry, died in 2007. After that, Corky moved to Mapleknoll Village in Springdale and lived there until her death on April 5, 2020. As a selfless gesture, she donated her body to the University of Cincinnati. Services will be held at a future date.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020