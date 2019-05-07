Services
Ralph Meyer & Deters Funeral Home
4164 W 8Th St
Cincinnati, OH 45205
(513) 251-9700
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Ralph Meyer & Deters Funeral Home
4164 W 8Th St
Cincinnati, OH 45205
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 9, 2019
1:15 PM
St. William Church
4108 W. 8th St.
View Map
Eileen C. O'Donnell

Harrison - Eileen C. O'Donnell, devoted mother of Robert M. Tully of Fullerton, CA, Stephen J. (Rebecca) Tully of Harrison, OH, Thomas J. (Kathleen) Tully of Bright, IN, Patricia A. Tully of Ketchikan, AK and Elizabeth Jayne Tully of Cincinnati. Loving grandmother of 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Charles Michael O'Donnell of Cleves, OH and the late Mark S. Maly. Also preceded in death by her former husband, Robert Edward Tully. Monday, May 6, after an extended illness, age 79. Visitation Thursday, May 9, 12:00PM-1:00PM at Ralph Meyer & Deters Funeral Home(www.rmdfuneralhome.com) , 4164 W. 8th St., Cinti, OH 45205. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 1:15PM at St. William Church, 4108 W. 8th St. Interment St. Joseph New Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to , 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cinti., OH 45203.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 7, 2019
