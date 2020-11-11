1/1
Eileen M. Kelly
Eileen M. Kelly

Age 65, passed away on Sunday, November 01, 2020, daughter of the late Lewis W. and Mildred M. Kelly. She is survived by her two children, Kelli N. Andruzzi and Anthony L. Andruzzi. She is also survived by two sisters, Sharon K. Esposito (of Cincinnati) and Barbara K. Spears (of Cincinnati). Eileen grew up in Cincinnati, OH and worked at both the Procter & Gamble Company (1973-2002) and the University of Cincinnati (2004-2010). Eileen enjoyed life and never looked back. She volunteered with many organizations throughout her years, most notably with the U.S. Peace Corps, where she spent two years (2012-2014) serving the people of Ukraine. Eileen endured two breast cancer diagnoses. A memorial service will be held on December 14, 2020 at 10:30 am at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 5300 Old Howell Branch Road, Winter Park, FL 32792. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to VITAScommunityconnection.org. Online condolences may be left at www.NewcomerOrlando.com.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2020.
